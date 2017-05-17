Alana helps to celebrate women

Alana Henderson from Dungannon is one of the women taking part in ‘Woman’s Work 2017’, a unique Belfast festival for the celebration of women in music.

The purpose is to raise the visibility of women who are generally in the minority in music, by hosting a range of activities that are open to all genders and include showcases, gigs, special events, panels, talks, and exhibitions.

The festival runs at various venues across Belfast from May 24 until May 29 and Alana will be performing at a concert with fellow musicians Roise Carney, Hannah McPhillimy and Larks.

This year’s programme includes over 50 acts, creatives and DJs across six dedicated days, with additional content across the whole month of May.

Up to 30 industry speakers, panellists, facilitators and writers will also lead a series of discussions, talks and workshops. Participating venues include Oh Yeah, Start Together Studio, the Black Box, Pavilion and Strand Arts Centre.

Members of the public can look forward to a number of events, including ‘In conversation with Sylvia Patterson’ a music journalist and author of I’m Not With The Band: A Writer’s Life Lost in Music - a 30 year journey that includes interviews with Prince, Beyoncé, Eminem, Madonna, George Michael, Shaun Ryder and more, making it one of the best rock memoirs of 2016.

There will also be a Q&A with mastering engineer Mandy Parnell (The XX, Bjork, Sigur Ros and Brian) and an exclusive rooftop twilight gig with Katharine Philippa who will be performing new material.

There will also be a main showcase featuring September Girls (Dublin), New Pagans (Belfast), Masha Qrella (Berlin), Beauty Sleep (Belfast), Party Fears (Berlin), Roe (Derry) and more, with special guest DJ Jen Long (Writer, broadcaster, DJ, BBC Radio 1 and BBC 3, Clash, NME, Line Of Best fit, DICE) wrapping things up at the end of the night.

There will be a weekend of screenings at the Strand Arts Centre including Sonita, Ruby and The Duke and What Happened Miss Simone.

Women’s Work is supported by Help Musicians NI, PRS Foundation and The Department for Communities.