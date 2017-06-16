Bantry Fleadh is back in Dungannon

The weekend of August 4-6 will see the return of the Brantry Fleadh 2017.

Supported by the Mid Ulster Council and Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, this significant annual event at The Brantry Bard Cultural Centre, near Dungannon, will see a series of concerts each evening followed by music sessions, lasting into the wee small hours

The Fleadh commences on Friday August 4 with an evening of song and storytelling featuring the renowned Sands Family, returning to the Brantry Fleadh for the second time in recent years.

Born, bred and based in Co Down the Sands Family has been entertaining audiences across the world for close on 50 years, There’s a great night’s craic in store. They will be supported in song by Dobbin’s Daring Crew, featuring local men Cathal O’Neill, Niall Hanna, Armagh’s Pearse McMahon and Derry’s Eimhear Mulholland, who will sing a selection of songs from By Dobbin’s Flowery Vale, an Armagh Pipers Club collection of local songs, which will be launched at the Fleadh on Friday night.

On Saturday August 5 there will be Traditional Music and Song Master Classes, under the guidance of some of Ireland’s leading traditional musicians; Ronan O’Flaherty, Niall Murphy (fiddles), Derek Hickey (accordion), Brian McGrath (banjo), Kevin Crawford (flute), Brian Finnegan (whistle), Steve Cooney (guitar), Neill Lyons (bodhran), Alec Finn (bouzouki) and Eleanor Shanley (traditional singing). The workshops will be followed by legends of Irish trad, De Danann. Once described as ‘the Rolling Stones of Irish Traditional Music’, the legendary group has returned to the festival stage with a new album Wonderwaltz.

They will be supported by the flute and whistle duet of Kevin Crawford and Brian Finnegan from the super groups Lunasa and Flook, accompanied by the masterful guitar playing of Steve Cooney.

Sunday August 6 sees a first for the Brantry Fleadh. There will be a Lap the Lough fun run for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity in memory of local lad Brendan McGlone who sadly passed away last year. This will be followed by the ‘auld Sunday dinner’, and children’s fun day at the Bard Cultural Centre. Sunday evening will see local legend Cathal Hayden launch a second album in as many years. The weekend will conclude wit the very popular Sets Ceili.