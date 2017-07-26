Concert in aid of Michaela Foundation

Following Donna Taggart’s sold out nationwide tour and whirlwind global success with ‘Jealous of the Angels’, Michaela Foundation are delighted to announce that she will headline a fundraising concert on Saturday August 12 at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon.

Donna’s world famous version of Jealous of the Angels has now reached almost 90 million views on Facebook and has topped the charts in a host of countries across the world. It’s no surprise that her debut concert tour in Ireland has been receiving outstanding reviews. It is therefore, advised that tickets are booked early to avoid disappointment.

“It is my great honour to be invited by Michaela Foundation to perform at the stunning Hill of the O’Neill Dungannon as part of the Music for a Summer’s Evening Concert,” said Donna. “I feel a very natural connection with Michaela Foundation and have great admiration for the work Michaela Foundation do in promoting the self-esteem, confidence and well-being of our young people. I am delighted to be making my first appearance at the Hill of the O’Neill, Dungannon. I couldn’t believe that we had such a spectacular venue on our doorsteps in Co. Tyrone so our guests are in for a real treat.”

The concert will come at the end of Michaela Foundation’s busy Summer Camp season, during which they will have worked with over 400 volunteers and almost 1500 young girls. The fundraising concert will enable them to continue supporting and inspiring young people to lead a life without limits.

For this event Donna will be joined by the incredibly talented Mairéad Duffy who released her debut album in December 2016.

Special guest and current Michaela Foundation volunteer, Mairéad is equally as excited about the concert: “I feel very privileged to be able to perform in aid of Michaela Foundation. Having experienced first hand the positive impact the Michaela camps have on the campettes, I am delighted that I can play my part in supporting this wonderful foundation in the great work that it does throughout the island of Ireland. And of course, to be opening for Donna Taggart in a spectacular venue is without doubt an amazing opportunity.”

Tickets are available online and locally at various outlets including McCullagh’s Classic Service Station (Dromore Road, Omagh), Begley’s Sports, Dungannon and in Tyrone GAA Garvaghey Centre. See full list of stockists www.michaelafoundation.com or email enquiries@michaelafoundation.com,