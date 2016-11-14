Join Phil Coulter for Festive Reflections

Pat Egan Sound Ltd presents Festive Reflections with Phil Coulter at the Burnavon Theatre on Friday December 2 at 8pm.

Up in that Pantheon inhabited by the biggest selling recording artistes of all time in Ireland, rubbing shoulders with Bono and the Boys, you might be surprised to bump into Phil Coulter.

He has performed with everyone from James Galway and the London Symphony Orchestra to Nanci Griffith and The Blue Moon Orchestra, not to mention Henry Mancini, Elmer Bernstein and Quincy Jones.

Come and join Phil where he will perform new arrangements of all his favourite classic songs from The Town I Loved So Well to Steal Away, along with a seasonal selection with his very special guest, Geraldine Branagan.

Tickets, priced £23, are on sale now from the Burnavon Theatre Box Office or online at www.burnavon.com.