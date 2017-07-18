Preparations underway for Jim Conway Traditional Music Festival

Three of Ireland’s finest musicians Zoë Conway, Máirtín O’Connor and Dónal Lunny will perform a unique and intimate concert in Plumbridge, Co. Tyrone next month (Friday August 11) as part of the Jim Conway Traditional Music Festival.

As a world class fiddle player, Zoë is well known on the international stage but has strong family roots in Plumbridge and with the Cappagh/Badoney Comhaltas Branch in Tyrone, which is running the Festival for the fourth year.

Zoë will perform together with the relative veterans, Máirtín Ó Connor on accordion and Dónal Lunny on guitar and bouzouki.

The trio are renowned for their dazzling collaborations and with tickets priced at just £15 it promises to be an atmospheric and magical night of Irish traditional music.

Máirtín O’Connor was one of the major forces of the music in Riverdance. Add to that his work with the bands De Dannan, Midnight Well and Skylark, his reputation as a composer and solo artist, and as a session musician on recordings by Rod Stewart, Elvis Costello and Mark Knopfler, and it’s easy to see why O’Connor is regarded in the folk firmament as something of a national treasure.

Fiddle player and singer Zoë Conway is an awesome talent equally at home playing Latin jazz with Rodrigo y Gabriella, touring with her husband John McIntyre, as a guest soloist with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, performing with Lou Reed and Nick Cave, or touring the world with Riverdance. However, traditional Irish music remains close to her heart, witnessed in her highly-acclaimed solo albums. Guitar and bouzouki player Dónal Lunny needs no introduction, having made his name as a member of the hugely influential groups Planxty, The Bothy Band, Altan and Moving Hearts. A gifted composer, arranger and producer, Lunny has also worked with rock and pop musicians such as Van Morrison, Rod Stewart, Elvis Costello and Kate Bush.

Young musicians will have the opportunity of a lifetime to fine tune their skills during music workshops with Zoë and Máirtín from 10am – 12 noon on Saturday August 12. Also on Saturday morning from 10.30am until 12.30pm there will be a Lá Spraoi when children will have the chance to learn cúpla focal Gaeilge while having fun and games. To close the Festival, there will be a night of song, storytelling and recitations with Fear a Tí, Tommy Dunn on Saturday night at 9pm.

The concert on 11 August will take place at Plumbridge Parochial Hall at 8.30pm and admission is by ticket only. To enquire about tickets and to book workshops, contact 07704 526 870 / 028 816 48719 or email cappaghbadoney@hotmail.com