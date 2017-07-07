Recruitment drive is launched to find Dungannon’s best buskers

Dungannon has begun its busker ‘recruitment drive’ ahead of the town’s third Battle of the Buskers event on Saturday, August 5.

Musicians, singers, bands and solo artists are being invited to showcase their musical talent in the competition, devised by Mid Ulster District Council, and which last year saw local musician, Darryl Quinn take the title.

This year, as well as £1,000 in prize money, the overall winner will move straight from the street to the stage, performing that same evening at the ‘Blues on the Hill’ concert at the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House, on the same bill as Grainne Duffy and Band of Friends (artists that have played with blues legend, Rory Gallagher).

The second placed busker will win £500, while £100 prizes are also on offer in other categories, including Best Young Performer and Spirit of Battle of the Buskers.

Launching the call for buskers, Chair of the Council, Councillor Kim Ashton said: “The 2017 Battle of the Buskers, now in its third year, will be the most tightly fought yet, given the wealth of talent we have in Mid Ulster and further afield, particularly now that the first prize is a once in a lifetime opportunity to share the bill with seasoned, internationally renowned performers such as Grainne Duffy and Band of Friends.

“Mid Ulster is the place in July and August to discover music; as well as the exciting chance to unearth new talent in the annual busking competition, there’s a variety of lakeside concerts in Dungannon Park, and performances on the hill from Tony Watkins, Donna Taggert and the Ulster Orchestra, all of which are included in a packed programme of family events across the district from July 28 through to August 29.”

Each performer will be allocated a pitch to perform on the day, along with an opportunity to perform on stage in Upper Market Square.

For more information visit www.midulstercouncil.org/buskingbreak