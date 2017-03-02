VIDEO: Hear Dungannon barrister Karl McGuckin’s spine-tingling version of ‘This is the Moment’ from Jekyll and Hyde musical

Next month Dungannon born barrister Karl McGuckin will be treading the boards of the Grand Opera House in Belfast Operatic Company’s latest production of Jeyll and Hyde.

The company have been giving fans a sneak preview of the production, with leading man Karl performing the mesmerising song ‘This is the Moment’.

While Jekyll and Hyde is a musical and allows Karl to show off his powerful voice, it is also a complex acting role.

It has led to director Wilfie Pyper and Karl coming up with various devices to portray the two sides of the main character in the show based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous story.

Jekyll and Hyde by prolific American composer Frank Wildhorn is an international musical theatre phenomenon and runs at the Grand Opera House from April 4-8.

Tickets for Jekyll and Hyde are on sale now from the Grand Opera House Box Office on 028 9024 1919 or log onto the website www.goh.co.uk for further information or to book tickets.