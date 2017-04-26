Aideen takes to Opera House stage

Tyrone native Aideen Fox will be treading the boards at the Grand Opera House in Belfast next week when she takes to the stage with St Anges Choral Society for their latest production ‘Me and My Girl’.

Aideen will be taking on the lead role of ‘Sally Smith’, the sweetheart of Bill Snibson who suddenly goes from Cockney street vender to lord of the manor.

Aideen will be joined on stage by Newry man Kerry Rooney, who is stepping into the role of Bill, as well as a huge cast of sixty members, spanning 18 to almost 80 years old.

The cast have been hard at work preparing to entertain audiences with the Tony Award-winning musical’s irresistible tunes that will have theatre-goers strutting down the aisles of the Grand Opera House like a proper Pearly King or Queen.

This 60th Anniversary production at the Grand Opera House follows a sell-out concert at the Ulster Hall in February and a Diamond Gala Ball at the Plaza Hotel in November. These commemorative events provided a platform to celebrate the evolution of St Agnes’ Choral Society since 1957 and recognise the many long-standing members and friends who laid the foundations during the past 60 years and continue to be the lifeblood of the society.

Family is at the core of St Agnes, and in this spirit the company is fundraising in its 2016/17 season in support of the NI Alzheimer’s Society. Nearly £4,000 has been raised by members and friends to date, through fundraising efforts including a bumper raffle draw at its Diamond Ball and Christmas Carol Singing.

Speaking about the celebrations and fundraising efforts, Chairman Gareth McGreevy said: “St. Agnes’ Choral Society has prided itself in bringing quality musical theatre productions and concerts to Belfast and beyond since 1957.

“This anniversary year is a milestone occasion for the company, whose friendliness and supportive family-like ethos has enriched the lives of many. Our forthcoming production of ‘Me and My Girl’ on Tuesday 9 – Saturday May 13 promises to make our audiences smile and tap their feet. We also hope their support of our bucket collection for NI Alzheimer’s Society will help us reach, if not exceed, our fundraising goal of £5,000.”

Me and My Girl runs at the Grand Opera House Belfast from May 9 until May 13 and tickets are on sale now.