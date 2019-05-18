Aughnacloy GP Surgery appointed Dr Chris Potter

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) can confirm that it has appointed Dr Chris Potter, Errigal Medical Centre to take over the provision of General Medical Services at Aughnacloy GP Surgery with effect from Monday, September 2.

The HSCB would like to advise all patients of Aughnacloy GP Surgery who need GP care to continue to contact the practice as normal.

As with any contract award, these processes often involve discussion, clarification and agreement of terms. We would like to thank the patients of the surgery for their patience during these negotiations.

The HSCB will be writing to all patients over the next few days to provide further reassurance to them and inform them of their new GP arrangements.

The HSCB can also confirm that all staff positions at Aughnacloy GP Surgery have been secured and Dr Potter will operate both this surgery and Errigal Medical Centre.