Closure of Fivemiletown Creamery

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton has said there will be disappointment within the community following the announcement from Dale Farm that it will not be renewing its lease on the Fivemiletown Creamery after early June 2019, and the production of Fivemiletown cheese will cease.

“While Dale Farm are keen to support the 18 staff that will be made redundant and offer them similar positions within Dale Farm, unfortunately these positions are some distance from Fivemiletown.

“I have requested a meeting with Mr Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive of Dale Farm Ltd in the near future to discuss the matter in more fully and the options available for the work force.”