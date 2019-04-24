Diva sets sights on the top gong

A Co Tyrone entrepreneur says the overwhelming support of the Dungannon community has been instrumental in her business being shortlisted for a prestigious regional award.

Diva, set up and run by local woman Clare Morgan, is in the running for a top gong at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards, taking place at a glittering ceremony in Belfast this July.

Opened in 2006, Diva is now at the heart of the Dungannon community, with staff working to not only deliver hair and beauty treatments to customers, but also help improve their health and wellbeing through schemes such as ‘safe place’, an initiative to support victims of domestic violence.

The awards are a platform for professionals and businesses to showcase their talent, determination and work.

Diva is among the businesses recognised for the impeccable services they deliver to clients, leaving them with the best of impressions.

Clare said she is delighted and proud that her team of five had been singled out as one of Northern Ireland’s finest - adding that she feels indebted to the people of Dungannon and its business community, who she said have backed the venture from day one.

She said: “I am over the moon not just for myself and all the staff, but for the people of the town. These awards recognise and celebrate excellence right across the country, so to have a business from Dungannon firmly in the mix really puts our town on the map.

“While many of our customers are from the town, we also have clients who travel from much further afield, so it’s great to be able to attract people from right across Ireland to Dungannon.

“I want to thank each and every person who has been behind us since we opened and who have helped us to grow our business to where it is today. I hope this can help inspire others to follow their dreams. I feel so fortunate and thankful to my local community for the incredible help and backing they have given me and I look forward to many more happy years in the future.”

The black tie ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 14 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast and will celebrate those who work hard for the beauty industry.

The ceremony promises to be the most memorable night with many accolades to be awarded in categories such as Make Up Specialist of the Year, Beautician of the Year, Beauty Salon of the Year and many more.