Aimee, Carl, Callum and Mason Dobson from Dungannon and Ruby Greaves from Castlecaulfield were among the thousands of people to make their way to this year’s Balmoral Show.

The Dale Farm stand attracted herds of visitors to sample its award-winning cheese, yogurt and protein milk.

With special recipe demos, carnival games and a surprise appearance from Ulster Rugby players, visitors to the stand at the 2019 Balmoral Show all left feeling like winners!