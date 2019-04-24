Final chance for beauty awards

Organisers of the inaugural Northern Ireland Beauty Excellence Awards have announced an extension of the deadline for entries to Friday, May 3.

The awards, which will be hosted by Pamela Ballantine and will take place on Sunday, June 23, were launched last month by some of Northern Ireland’s top beauty, hair, make up and aesthetics professionals.

Tyrone entrepreneur, Linda Stinson to bring her expertise on to the independent judging panel

Moy’s Sarah Weir of Weir Events has 15 years’ experience in events organisation and has created the awards which will recognise the thriving salons, hairdressers, clinics, spas, products and individuals which make up the landscape of the industry here.

While fellow Tyrone entrepreneur Linda Stinson co-founded Bellamianta Tan brings a wealth of entrepreneurial knowledge to the judging panel, where she is joined by some of Northern Ireland’s most experienced professionals including Paul Stafford, Pamela Smyth, Dr Mervyn Patterson and Katrina Doran.

The awards are the first in the beauty industry here to be judged independently by a highly skilled and successful local panel who have over 130 years of experience between them.

Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events said; “The response to the first ever NI Beauty Excellence Awards has been fantastic, and we’re pleased to be able to give even more salons, hairdressers, entrepreneurs and cosmetics businesses more time to perfect their entries, especially with the upcoming holidays.

“Our judges have been sharing their advice on our social media platforms, and we have also been sharing our top tips for writing an award entry, as we appreciate this can sometimes be daunting.

“Winning a prestigious award, judged by the top players in your industry is so much more than a trophy on a shelf. It can draw footfall, enhance awareness of your company or product and in turn, boost business. The awards night itself will also be full of networking opportunities with like minded individuals with a passion for the industry.”

The awards are made up of 14 categories, which are open to entry, as well as two non-entry categories; Hair & Beauty Influencer of the Year and Outstanding Contribution, which will be decided by a public vote.

The entry categories include Excellence in Digital and Social Media which will show how businesses have embraced digital platforms when it comes to publicising their businesses and products, alongside Product of the Year giving a nod to NI’s local entrepreneurs, and Hair/Beauty Training Academy of the Year to honour the education and training at the heart of all salons and clinics.

The event will also reward Beauty & Skincare, Hair and Nail Salons of the Year, Aesthetics Clinic of the Year, Cosmetic Dental Practice of the Year, Day Spa and Residential/Hotel Spa of the Year, as well as Barbers or Male Grooming Salon of the Year and Makeup Studio of the Year.

The Northern Ireland Beauty Excellence Awards will take place on Sunday, June 23 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast and are supported by media partners Daily Mirror NI and Belfast Live.

For further information and tickets, visit www.nibeautyexcellence.com.