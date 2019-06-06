Firm splashes out for charity

Children’s charity, Barnardo’s Northern Ireland has been gifted over £20,000 from leading NI plumbing merchant and bathroom specialists, Bassetts.

The impressive sum was raised thanks to fundraising by staff from Bassetts’ 17 branches across Northern Ireland, including Dungannon, through coffee mornings, payroll giving, a Christmas draw and shopping trips.

Bassetts, who chose Barnardo’s NI as the company’s charity of the year, also gifted the charity the complete refurbishment of two bathrooms and two WCs at Barnardo’s House in Belfast which provides a safe home for up to six primary school-aged children who are in the process of being placed with long-term foster parents.

Commenting on the fundraising efforts, Bassetts MD, Alan Wright, said: “Barnardo’s Northern Ireland offers an invaluable service to children across Northern Ireland, so we were delighted to be able to help with a year of fundraising activities which have generated over £20,000 for a very worthwhile charity.

“Staff from across all 17 branches really got behind the important fundraising efforts and this impressive total is the outcome of their hard work.”

Gareth Archer, Branch Manager at Bassetts Dungannon also congratulated his staff on helping to raise such an amazing amount.