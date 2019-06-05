Free event at Intergenerational Café this Monday

This year has seen the launch of the exciting and extremely rewarding Intergenerational Café at South West College (SWC) – a new social space for the exchange of skills and traditions to help bridge the gap between generations in the local community.

SWC Dungannon Campus will host a FREE event on Monday, June 10 (1pm-2:30pm) to showcase the work of the Intergenerational café. The Early Years team of staff and

students will share their experiences and findings in their bid to tackle issues such as social isolation and building a more respectful and cohesive society, through the Intergenerational Café project.

This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the benefits of intergenerational care, the practical examples of how this can work within an Early Years/Health and Social Care environment and how Project Based Learning can be used within curriculum to support students with learning and to develop their skills for moving into employment.

Registration for the Intergenerational Café Showcase and Seminar is via Eventbrite https://intergenerationalcafe.eventbrite.co.uk or for further information, please

contact Fey Cole fey.cole@swc.ac.uk