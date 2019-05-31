Moy Park workers mark 180 years service

Six employees from leading food company Moy Park’s Dungannon site, who together have a combined 180 years working with the leading food company, have been recognised at the firm’s annual ‘Long Service Awards’ evening.

Kenny Cardwell and Alistair Heron have both been with Moy Park for 40 years, and their service was celebrated alongside that of Robin Adair, Nigel McCreedy, Maggie McKeown and David Wilson, each marking 25 years working for the company.

30 team members from across Moy Park’s Northern Ireland sites were joined by friends and family to celebrate reaching landmark anniversaries of continued service.

Presenting colleagues with their Long Service Award certificates, Moy Park’s President Chris Kirke said: “We are delighted to have so many long serving employees dedicated to Moy Park. Across the business, they have built their careers with us and built our company into the successful, sustainable, growing business it is today. I want to congratulate all those recognised at the awards and thank them for their dedication and long service to Moy Park.”