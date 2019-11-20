NI family business 'putting package together' to purchase iconic Barry's Amusements

A family owned business based in Northern Ireland is "putting a package together" to purchase Barry's Amusements in Portrush.

The Trufeli family has owned Barry's for 93 years but last week announced the business was up for sale.

Barry's Amusements, Portrush.

The Curry family owns Curry's Amusements which is based in Eglinton, Co. Londonderry.

""We are currently in the process of putting a package together," confirmed the Curry family.

"Unfortunately we cannot disclose a price at this time due to the commercially sensitive nature."

The spokesperson explained Barry's would complement the Curry family's operations in the Republic of Ireland.

"We run the fun-parks in Salthill and Courtown, Co Wexford.

"Barry's is a business that we have learned a lot from over the years. It is a very similar model to the ones we run in the South.

"For us it would be the perfect fit," the spokesperson said.

It is understood Curry's Amusements director, Owen Curry, has been in contact with co-owner of Barry's Amusements, Kristina Trufelli, to express an interest in buying the business.