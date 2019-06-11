Ronan’s set for the Belfast stage as leading role in Miss Saigon

Thirty years after the premiere of Miss Saigon took the musical theatre world by storm, the Grand Opera House is preparing to stage the School Edition of the production next month.

Lavishly staged by a professional creative team, this powerful Grand Opera House Summer Youth Production is the most ambitious to date, bringing together 80 of Northern Ireland’s rising musical theatre stars, including Coalisland lad Ronan Johnson as the leading role.

Supported by a magnificent 17-piece orchestra, the impressive score and surging power ballads in Cameron Mackintosh’s stunning Miss Saigon® School Edition, amongst them ‘The Movie in my Mind’, and ‘Still Believe’, show-stoppers such as ‘Bui Doi’ and ‘The American Dream’, are guaranteed to tug the heartstrings.

Ronan said: “Performing on the Grand Opera House stage in this incredible musical is the opportunity of a lifetime. I am really proud to be a part of this year’s Summer Youth Production, and really excited about performing in front of 1,000 people each night. I can’t wait for rehearsals to start!”

Grand Opera House Chief Executive Ian Wilson added: “This is the ninth year that the Grand Opera House has staged its Summer Youth Production, and Miss Saigon® School Edition will be the biggest so far. It’s very rare for a theatre the size of the Grand Opera House to be granted the rights to the youth version, so it really is a brilliant opportunity to see the best up-and-coming musical theatre stars in one of the most popular musicals of all time.”

Miss Saigon® School Edition is a heart-stopping story of love and loss. Passion turns to tragedy when 17-year-old refugee Kim and her G.I. sweetheart Chris are thrown together in a whirlwind love affair in war-torn Vietnam, only to find themselves wretched apart in the cataclysmic fall of Saigon. Three years later when Chris returns with his American wife, the two are reunited with devastating consequences.

Some of the cast including Nathan Johnston, Lara Mulgrew, Harry Blaney, Victoria McClements, Louis Fitzpatrick, Ronan Johnson, Conor OBrien and Niamh McAuley

Miss Saigon® School Edition is sponsored by Phoenix Natural Gas, and runs at the Grand Opera House from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday 21. For tickets visit goh.co.uk.