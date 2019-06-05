St Mary’s win at Junior Entrepreneur award

The Dungannon pupils were crowned Community Champions thanks to their business Chatterboxes which produced creative and witty cards to encourage conversation - and reduce the overuse of phones and tablets.
St Mary’s Primary School have won a award during the Junior Entrepreneur Programme All Ireland Showcase Day at the RDS in Dublin.
