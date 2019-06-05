St Mary's Primary School pictured celebrating after winning a award during the Junior Entrepreneur Programme All Ireland Showcase Day at the RDS in Dublin.

St Mary’s win at Junior Entrepreneur award

St Mary’s Primary School have won a award during the Junior Entrepreneur Programme All Ireland Showcase Day at the RDS in Dublin.

The Dungannon pupils were crowned Community Champions thanks to their business Chatterboxes which produced creative and witty cards to encourage conversation - and reduce the overuse of phones and tablets.

Teacher Cathryn Girvan with St Mary's Primary School pictured after winning a award during the Junior Entrepreneur Programme All Ireland Showcase Day at the RDS in Dublin
St Mary's Primary School pictured with their trophy after winning a award during the Junior Entrepreneur Programme All Ireland Showcase Day at the RDS in Dublin
St Mary's Primary School pictured at the event
St Mary's Primary School pupils pictured during the Junior Entrepreneur Programme All Ireland Showcase Day at the RDS in Dublin
