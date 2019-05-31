Talented Tyrone students win Texaco awards

Two Tyrone students have been presented with top awards in this year’s 65th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The annual children’s art contest attracted hundreds of enteries from throughout the province. Pictured is Sofiya Myronova (11), from St. Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon who won a Special Merit Award in the Competition. Presenting her with the award is Chairman of the judging panel, Professor Gary Granville and James Twohig, Director Ireland Operations at Valero. Another Tyrone winner, who also received a Special Merit Award at a ceremony held in Enfield recently, was Jarlath Swail (17), also from St. Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon. Organisers would like to thank all of the young artists who entered on another great event.