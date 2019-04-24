Top business award for Anne?

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Chief Executive Anne Donaghy, from Dungannon, has been shortlisted in the IoD Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards.

The awards celebrate the best of the best across businesses, and directors at the forefront of leadership excellence.

They focus on the individual’s achievement, the importance of the director’s role in the community, and the commitment and expertise which contributed to the success of their business and to the Northern Ireland economy in the preceding 12 months.

Ms Donaghy, who has been shortlisted in the Public/Third Sector, said: “I am honoured to have been shortlisted for this award alongside so many inspirational business leaders. This is deserved recognition of the incredible work delivered by my 900-strong team, under the direction of our Elected Members on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“Mid and East Antrim is a multi-award winning borough and a top performing area in terms of the delivery of services, including planning, recycling, the protection and enhancement of our natural environment, and a wide range of other frontline provisions.

“Local government and its role in driving economic growth and securing investment has never been more important - and I am proud we are facilitating investment and economic growth within Mid and East Antrim.

“At Mid and East Antrim Borough Council we have adopted the key role of enabler to businesses ever since council was formed in 2014.

“We have a clear vision and blueprint to reignite our economy and re-establish our proud reputation as the engine room of the Northern Ireland economy.

“We are a major part of the Belfast Region City Deal which will deliver up to £1 billion of investment, create around 20,000 jobs and boost prosperity across the region. Mid and East Antrim is set to secure £80 million of funding from Belfast Region City Deal to encourage economic development in our area.

“Our bid for a Heathrow Logistics Hub for Northern Ireland is another of our headline projects.

“The former Michelin site in Silverwood Business Park, Ballymena, which once served as the company’s main European manufacturing plant, is one of just two sites in the running locally to play a crucial role in the delivery of this once-in-a-generation £187 billion opportunity, which has the potential to deliver an economic boost locally of £5 billion and create 5,000 jobs for Northern Ireland plc. Plans for a £145 million transformation of St Patrick’s Barracks site, situated in Ballymena, have moved a step closer after proposals aimed at regenerating the area were given the green light by a planning committee in March.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is determined to make sure our economy has everything it needs in place to grow. With some of the most enviable assets in terms of companies, people and physical resources, we are committed to ensuring we realise the untapped potential that lies within our area.

“I thank our Elected Members and all of the staff at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their incredible work, vision and outstanding public service.”

The IoD (Institute of Directors) Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards take place next month.