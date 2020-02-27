Tyrone firm rewarding service

Tyrone-based Mallaghan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment, has launched a Long Service Rewards initiative for its 450 employees.

The awards are presented to employees who have been a part of the Mallaghan team for 10, 15 or 20 years.

Recipients can choose from a range of rewards, including monetary vouchers, corporate gifts, and additional paid leave.

Ronan Mallaghan, Chief Executive at Mallaghan said: “We have a number of employees who have been with us for a considerable amount of time.

“We are very grateful for this service and decided to launch an initiative that would reward those members of staff that have reached 10, 15, or 20-year milestones at Mallaghan.

“At Mallaghan our focus is on driving innovation for aviation and our employees are the people who make this happen.

“The dedication and commitment of our employees is hugely valued, and we’re thrilled to officially recognise our longest serving employees with this new initiative.”

Originally established as a civil engineering firm in the 1960s, Mallaghan has more than 30 years’ experience designing and manufacturing Ground Service Equipment (GSE) which is sold to airports and airlines in more than 100 countries across the world.

Headquartered in Dungannon, Mallaghan has seven locations globally including a second manufacturing site in Georgia, Atlanta US.

Rodney Condy, PJ Ryan, Maurice Boyd and Salazar Mendes were the first four employees to receive their Long Service rewards. Rodney Condy and PJ Ryan have been employed by Mallaghan for 20 and 10 years respectively, while Maurice Boyd and Salazar Mendes have been with the company 15 years.

Sinead Gaynor, HR Manager, added: “Mallaghan is committed to continually investing in and developing our people, in order to successfully expand and grow as a business.

“Rodney, Maurice, Salazar and PJ have established themselves as key members of the team who live by our company’s values and work towards our strategic objectives.

“On behalf of everyone at Mallaghan, I would like to pass on our congratulations for this fantastic achievement.”

The company recently created 60 jobs.