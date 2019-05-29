VIDEO: There Is No Place Like Tyrone - meet the residents in this new Reality show

First there was TOWIE, then there was Made In Chelsea, and now - There’s No Place Like Tyrone!

BBC NI’s first ever constructed reality series is being broadcast this Monday at 10.35pm.

Meet the cast!

Set in the beautiful and biggest county in Northern Ireland, the programme follows local residents going about their everyday life.

Episode 1 starts with Lynda’s birthday and her boyfriend Bobby decides to throw her a surprise birthday party in their local pub. The only problem is ... Lynda hates surprises. Meanwhile, Ruth takes a break from the beauty parlour and the poultry farm to bring her cousin Hollie and her best friend Helen to the shooting range for a spot of target practice.

Episode 2 see Shirley from Fivemiletown throwing a launch party for her new fashion business ‘The Colour Clinic’ and everyone is invited - but will anyone actually show up? Meanwhile, Bobby and Linda have their weekly date night at the mart and Audrey takes herself off to the local spa for a spot of botox tea while Melvyn tends to the farm.

And episode 3 sees a Black Tie fundraising event at the mart and everyone is getting glammed up for it. While Ruth lays out her business plan to her dad and makes him an offer he can’t refuse. Meanwhile Melvyn enlists Bobby to help him throw a romantic picnic for Audrey and, inspired by all the romance, Bobby decides to ask Linda a very important question…

Meet the residents in this new Reality show launching this Monday

So don’t miss this hit reality series that’s set to be the talk of the town!

Read all the latest on https://www.facebook.com/tyronenireland/