Welding academy is on a recruitment drive

Keystone Lintels based in Cookstown is on a recruitment drive to attract new comers into the Welding Academy.

The Welding Academy is open to everyone from school leavers to people who would like to retrain that have no welding or fabricating experience.

Keystone provides full, on-the-job training. The initial training period equips all new employees with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to understand the fundamentals of welding and fabrication.

After successfully completing their initial training, employees then progress and complete complex welding certifications.

Keystone also provides all necessary PPE and welding equipment to employees.

Promoting the new opportunities at Keystone Lintels is Phil Gray who runs the Welding Academy at Keystone Lintels.

“We are creating new opportunities for people from school leaving age to older people who want a career change to earn whilst learning a new skill,” said Mr Gray.

“With no qualifications or experience needed, this is an opportunity for anyone seeking a new challenge to apply for the Welding Academy and see where it can take them.”

Not only is the opportunity to ‘Earn while you Learn’ very beneficial, other benefits include uniform, pension scheme, cycle to work scheme, Keyfit initiative and subsidised social events.

Anyone interested in learning more about the training available can get in contact with Keystone Lintels Welding Academy, please call 028 8676 2184 or email recruitment@thekeystonegroup.co.uk.