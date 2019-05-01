Agri students show off their enterprising food skills

Young people from County Tyrone were among BSc (honours) Agricultural Technology students who impressed industry judges with food products at their recent Supply Chain presentations.

The degree students at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus participated in an innovative supply chain programme with beef and lamb processor Linden Foods and M&S. As part of this programme, the students visited Linden Foods in Dungannon and the M&S store in Sprucefield and they were then challenged with a project to develop a supply chain for a new food product targeting the M&S customer.

The Runner up team. From left: Dr Kate Semple, Programme Manager, CAFRE, James Scroggie (Armagh), Stephanie Reid (Ballygowan), George Moffett, Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE, Kellie Rouse (Strabane), Keith Williamson Linden Foods, Catherine Hilland, M&S Sprucefield, Ian McMaw, Lecturer, CAFRE and Robert Shaw (Hillsborough)

Michaela Quinn (Cookstown) was on the winning team, Kellie Rouse (Strabane) was on the runner-up team and Jack Wilson (Cookstown) and Phillip Stewart (Aughnacloy) was on the third placed team.