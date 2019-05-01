Local SWC students are now ‘career ready’

South West College, Dungannon Campus has congratulated all their STEM Academy students who recently graduated from the Career Ready programme.

At a recent graduation ceremony in Queen’s University Belfast there was special mention to Joel Dallas and Katie Cullen who picked up special awards.

(L-R) Mr David Henry (MD, Henry Brothers Ltd) pictured with his mentee, Joel Dallas (Level 3 Extended Diploma Construction, SWC). Joel has continued his employment with Henry Brothers and plans to start a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Construction with Surveying this September

Joel Dallas is a Construction student from Stewartstown and Katie Cullen is an Applied Science student from Dungannon.

Joel was awarded ‘Internship Student of the Year’ while Katie was awarded ‘Student Ambassador of the Year’.

In addition to the awards, each student also received a £50 Amazon voucher.

At the ceremony, both Joel and Katie shared their experiences of the Career Ready programme including the mentoring support, masterclasses and their placements with Henry Brothers Ltd and Moy Park respectively.

Joel continues to work with Henry Brothers Ltd and he will begin the Higher Level Apprenticeship in Construction with Surveying, in September.

Well done to all students who completed the course.

