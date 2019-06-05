New £28m school plans with planners

Plans for a new £28m school building at Holy Trinity College in Cookstown have now been submitted to planners for consideration.

The proposal, for St Patrick’s Educational Trust Limited, entails the demolition of the existing school at Chapel Street and the construction of a new 16,000 square metre, 1,300 building with associated works on the existing school site. The development is expected to accommodate in-curtilage bus, car park drop offs and turning areas, 3G synthetic pitch and multi-use games area.

Details of the development were made known at a public consultation event in the college towards the end of last year.

In January 2013, the college welcomed the announcement by the then Minister for Education, John O’ Dowd, that the college would be included in the Schools’ Capital Programme for a New Build.

Following discussion with CCMS and DENI, a development proposal was approved in March 2015 for an increase in enrolment to 1300 pupils by 2025.

Since then, the college has met with a range of external bodies to drive the process forward to its eventual conclusion: the building of a much needed new school for the ever-growing 11 – 18 population.

Speaking at the consultation the Principal Mrs Isabel Russell said: “Reaching the final design stage has been a long and frustrating journey at times and we are indebted to Hamilton Architects for their sterling work and commitment with regard to the final design.

“The plans look amazing and will certainly create a 21st century school, a place where pupils and staff will have the necessary resources and tools required to access the highest quality teaching and learning, and to personalize the curriculum which will best serve our pupils and the wider Cookstown community”.