‘Plastic tour’ for young recyclers

Pupils from Holy Trinity Primary School paid a visit to Asda Cookstown to become ‘plastic investigators for the day’ and help the fight against plastic waste.

The P7 students took part in an instore tour to learn about plastic-use and recycling, which was hosted by Asda Cookstown Community Champion, Janice Gibson alongside Asda NI Corporate Affairs Manager, Joe Mc Donald and supported by Asda colleagues from the store.

As well as the tour, pupils took part in a series of interactive activities including a material hunt and recycling mystery tour, in a bid to encourage them to use less and recycle more plastic.

Representatives from Mid Ulster District Council assisted the tour and set up a recycling awareness station in the foyer of the store.

The activity is part of Asda’s commitment to use less and recycle more plastic. In March, the supermarket announced it had removed 6,500 tonnes of plastic packaging from its own-brand products in 12 months.

It also plans to make all its packaging 100% recyclable by 2025.

Janice Gibson, Asda Cookstown’s community champion, expressed the hope the tour would create a lifelong habit for the kids.

She said: “Through my role as Community Champion, I love interacting with the local community – and it was brilliant to see all the kids take part-in and enjoy all the activities whilst taking home an important message.

“Teaching young people about different types of material and how to recycle them will help create a lifelong habit and ensure we look after our communities for generations to come.”

Conor Gallagher, teacher at Holy Trinity PS praised the tour. He added: “The plastics tour was absolutely fantastic, and all the children had a super time. It was a great way to educate them on plastic use and highlight the importance of recycling - we would like to say a big thank you to Asda Cookstown for the opportunity.”