Annette speaks out for Cancer

Wellness expert Annette Kelly, from Carrickmore, will be giving valuable personal development tips at an afternoon of beauty, wellness and fashion to raise funds for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The Beauty Collective, a celebration of beauty both inside and out, will be held at Galgorm Resort and Spa in Ballymena on Sunday, May 12 from 12noon to 5pm and includes a scrumptious afternoon tea.

As well as personal development advice from Annette, guests will enjoy skin care advice by Helen McBurney (HM Beauty), make-up artist Julie Smith, fashion insights from stylist Rebecca McKinney, and you’ll get hair tips from Peter Mark hairdressing.

Annette Kelly (Little Penny Thoughts) said: “This will be such a lovely afternoon in the stunning surrounds of Galgorm. It’s the perfect way to spend a few hours with the special ladies in your life – your mum, grandmother, daughter or grand-daughter, sister or with a few friends. You’re worth it!

“It’ll be an entertaining afternoon full of all the latest information and trends in make-up, fashion, skincare and hair. Along with an amazing goody bag and afternoon tea, it will be a day to help you maximise your beauty both inside and out.

“The Beauty Collective is one of a series of different events marking Cancer Focus NI’s 50th birthday. The money that is raised will stay in Northern Ireland and help Cancer Focus NI continue to provide its excellent services for local cancer patients and their families at one of the toughest times of their lives. We hope you can come along and join us.”

The Cancer Focus NI Sing for Life choir will also give a short recital and there will be spot prizes and a raffle on the day.

You can chose from a standard ticket which offers afternoon tea and a goodie bag for £50. The VIP ticket includes a sparkling afternoon tea, deluxe goodie bag and front row seating for £70. Tickets are available at www.cancerfocusni.org/thebeautycollective.

If you’re worried about cancer call the Cancer Focus NI free NurseLine on 0800 783 3339, Mon-Fri, 9am to 1pm, and speak to a specialist cancer nurse.