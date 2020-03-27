Changes to pharmacy hours

Due to the coronavirus situation, community pharmacies have changed the way they work.

The majority of pharmacies will now open an hour later in the morning from 10am and close between 1pm and 2pm to allow staff time to re-stock.

Changes are also being made to the way repeat prescriptions are ordered.

People are advised to order these from the GP seven days before their prescriptions run out. Community pharmacies will phone the patient when these are ready.

Urgent prescriptions can still be ordered and collected from the GP to bring to the pharmacy. You may also need to allow longer than usual to have these dispensed.

People are being reminded to only order the prescriptions they need as over ordering wastes health service resources.

People who are unwell or who have a new continuous cough or a raised temperature not attend the pharmacy or doctors’ and should send someone else instead.