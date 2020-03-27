Coronavirus: Linden Foods defends conditions after sixty workers refuse to start work

Linden Foods in Dungannon has insisted it is following all government guidelines after sixty workers refused to start work today in protest at what they claimed were social isolation issues.

The workers refused to start shifts and demanded immediate talks with management over Coronavirus infection control measures.

A trade union statement expressed serious concerns about social distancing measures for workers.

Linden Foods responded in a statement that its “utmost priority” has always been and continues to be ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of employees and is at the forefront of our decision making.

“In light of the evolving pandemic we have been actively implementing a range of measures across all our sites to provide a safe working environment,” it said.

“We are adhering to government guidance and continue to actively take feedback from our teams on the implementation of the measures taken. Today we have approximately 40 employees from our total workforce who did not attend work.

“We have doubled the size of our canteens, have erected new multiple hand washing units at the entrance to all our sites, increased sanitising units which are closely monitored, staggered breaks, erected new temporary changing facilities, carrying out temperature checks on all employees twice daily, reviewed social distancing and are installing screens and respacing work areas, increased PPE and undertaken additional training of our teams.

“We fully appreciate and respect our teams who continue to attend work as key workers, ensuring that the food supply chain functions smoothly to keep the nation fed.”

Brian Hewitt, Unite Regional Officer for workers at Linden Foods in Dungannon says he was contacted by workers after they walked out this morning.

There have been “ongoing issues between management and workers” at Linden Foods in Dungannon over the issue of social distancing, he said.

“Both inside and outside the company, Unite has been raising health and safety concerns over the last weeks. In desperation and fear for their health and well-being, this morning approximately sixty workers refused to enter the workplace and sought assurances from management...”.