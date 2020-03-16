CORONAVIRUS: Mid Ulster Council closes leisure and cultural centres

Mid Ulster District Council closed its leisure, sports and cultural centres from 2pm today until further notice as a precautionary response to the Covid-19 infection.

The decision has been made in response to growing public health concerns and to address issues of social distancing which has been identified as a measure to limit the spread of the virus.



Chair of the Council, Councillor Martin Kearney said: “Of paramount importance is the health and well-being of our staff, our customers and of our wider local communities.



“We hope these closures will offer reassurance to our employees and the public, as well as making a very practical contribution to minimising social contact.



“Our staff will be reporting to work as normal, our parks and open spaces remain open and our other services are being delivered as normal”.



The closures apply to:

Seamus Heaney Homplace is one of the venues to close as a precaution.

Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre

Bridewell Visitor Information Centre

Cookstown Leisure Centre

Dungannon Leisure Centre

Greenvale Leisure Centre

Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House

Maghera Leisure Centre

Meadowbank Sports Arena

Mid Ulster Sports Arena

Moneymore Recreation Centre

Pitches and Pavilions

Seamus Heaney HomePlace

Tobermore Golf Centre.

Our parks, play areas, open spaces, depots, recycling centres and council offices remain open at this time. Community facilities will be kept under review.



The Council continues to plan for other contingencies and the delivery of its essential services.



For further information, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/COVID19 or follow the Council on Facebook and Twitter.