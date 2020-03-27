Coronavirus: Sixty workers walk out from Linden Foods in protest at alleged conditions

Sixty workers are today refusing to start shifts at Linden Foods site in Dungannon and are demanding immediate talks with management over Coronavirus infection control measures.

A trade union statement expressed serious concerns about social distancing measures for workers.

Brian Hewitt, Unite Regional Officer for workers at Linden Foods in Dungannon says he was contacted by workers after they walked out this morning.

There have been “ongoing issues between management and workers” at Linden Foods in Dungannon over the issue of social distancing, he said.

“Both inside and outside the company, Unite has been raising health and safety concerns over the last weeks and unfortunately these have been ignored by management. In desperation and fear for their health and well-being, this morning approximately sixty workers refused to enter the workplace and sought assurances from management...”.

Linden Foods has been invited to respond.