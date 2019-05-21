Fun Day for Air Ambulance

Local woman Anne Grimes has organised a family fun day at Rowan Tree Centre in Pomeroy to help raise much needed funds for the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI).

The charity, AANI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region and responds to seriously ill or injured patients 12 hours a day, 7 days per week. The fundraising will play a part in helping to raise the £2million required each year to keep this vital service operational.

Anne said: “AANI is a charity that is very close to my heart and I’m thrilled to be able to arrange the fun day with all proceeds going towards supporting this great service. We are hoping the whole community will get behind us and come along to enjoy themselves and help raise plenty of money. Please, if you’re in the area, do come along, it won’t disappoint.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland added: “We’re delighted to have the support from Anne. It is always so encouraging for us when members of the public pour their time and effort into creating something special in aid of AANI and we’re very grateful to Jim and the team. We look forward to what we are sure will be a great family fun day.”

To find out more about Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and how you can support the charity, visit Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s Facebook page, visit www.airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677.