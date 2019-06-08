Join spinathon to help Dwyer raise funds

Five local people are embarking on a cycle from Mizen Head to Malin Head to raise funds for Craigavon Hospital ICU.

The event is being held after Dwyer O’Hagan’s family were told to prepare for the worst after he contracted a rare condition which saw his body rapidly decline.

The 47-year-old Coalisland father of four had never had any prior serious illnesses before last year when his life was turned upside down and he was administered the last rites twice.

Now less than a year later, he is preparing to take on the mammoth charity cycling challenge on June 21 to raise funds for a specialist ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine credited with saving his life.

Dwyer along with the Mizen to Malin cycling team are taking part in a Spinathon in Newell Stores, Coalisland, on June 15 between 11am and 5pm to raise funds.

For information or to support their challenge donate via the Go Fund Me page https://www.gofundme.com/mizen2malin19