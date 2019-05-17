Picture special: Donaghmore family hold barbecue to raise money for Friends – hope for humanity

Launched in Romania last July by Debbie Davidson, husband Geordie and daughter Hannah, Friends – hope for humanity aims to offer help, support, food and clothing to the Homeless in Oradea.
Over 150 friends and family from Donaghmore, including six from Romania, attended a recent barbecue to raise funds for Friends – hope for humanity.
