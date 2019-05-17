Debbie, Rual and friends at the barbecue

Picture special: Donaghmore family hold barbecue to raise money for Friends – hope for humanity

Over 150 friends and family from Donaghmore, including six from Romania, attended a recent barbecue to raise funds for Friends – hope for humanity.

Launched in Romania last July by Debbie Davidson, husband Geordie and daughter Hannah, Friends – hope for humanity aims to offer help, support, food and clothing to the Homeless in Oradea.

Geordie Davidson, Raul and Cristian (chef)
Debbie, Raul and friends pictured at the barbecue
Raul, President and Debbie, Vice President
Raul visiting The Dark Hedges
