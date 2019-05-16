Romanians get a little help from Friends

Donaghmore woman Debbie Davidson has raised an amazing £1,055 by hosting a charity barbeque for Friends – hope for humanity.

Launched in Romania last July by Debbie, husband Geordie and daughter Hannah, Friends – hope for humanity aims to offer help, support, food and clothing to the Homeless in Oradea.

Raul, President and Debbie, Vice President

With help from Carol Doey who runs ‘The Hub’ in Cookstown, Debbie and Romanian friend Raul opened ‘The Hub’ in Oradea, Romania which tries to help those in need live independently.

Debbie explained: “Raul is the President of Friends - hope for humanity and I’m the Vice President and we plan to help those in need living in Oradea, Romania.

“Ultimately Raul plans on getting ID for as many homeless people as possible so that they can be registered with the Social Benefits Office and receive help to get off the streets and into housing and employment.

“Already we have had success in this area with some families being taken off the street, re-housed in rented accommodation and gaining employment. This is the level of success we want so that people can live independently with a little help from Friends!”

Raul visiting The Dark Hedges

Raul along with his wife Rachel and four friends arrived in Donaghmore on Wednesday, April 24 and spent three days with Debbie and her family. They enjoyed visiting local sights and were interested in the locations used in filming ‘Game of Thrones’.

During Raul’s visit he wanted to meet as many of the people who have so far supported the work at The Hub and Friends, hope for humanity.

Debbie continued: “We decided to invited around 150 guests to our home for a BBQ on Friday, April 26. Many prayers were answered and Storm Hannah held off until after the BBQ was over.

“A really enjoyable evening was had by all with tasty food cooked by a friend of Raul’s called Cristian who came from Romania six years ago and is a chef in Dublin. There were also lots of fun, laughter and craic and fantastic music by our neighbours and friends Cahair, Michael, Conor, Ryan and Sarah, all grandchildren of the late John O’Neill. The fabulous music certainly added to the evening.

Friends Logo

“Another one of Raul’s friends, Anca Manea is a dress designer and donated one of her beautiful creations along with a fascinator which was auctioned on the night. This raised £120 along with £400 from raffle tickets sold.”

A staggering £1055 was raised thanks to everyone generosity which will pay the rent for The Hub for the next six months.

Raul and his friends from Romania, Debbie and her family would like to thank all those who supported this event in anyway whether providing or sponsoring food, helping on the night and for just being really supportive Friends!

Debbie and her family along with a friend Lisa from Donegal plan to go to Romania for two weeks in July and would be delighted if some more friends would like to join them in the future to visit the projects in Oradea, Romania.