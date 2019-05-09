Tireless Tyrone fundraiser is awarded an MBE

Tireless Tyrone fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy UK, Claire O’Hanlon following her visit to Buckingham Palace to receive an MBE.

Claire, who chairs Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Northern Irish Council, has raised substantial money for different Duchenne charities since her son Luke was diagnosed with the condition, aged 13 months, in 2012.

Through their family fund, Leap for Luke, Claire has organised a vast number of volunteering and fundraising events. She has been a wonderful ambassador for MDUK and has supported many other families living with Duchenne as a volunteer and using her knowledge and experience to help improve services for those living with muscle-wasting conditions.

On receiving the award Claire said: “I feel very humbled to have received the award when I know that there are so many others who work tirelessly for the Duchenne community.

“This award isn’t for me but for my whole family and everyone who has supported us on this journey and I hope that it will strengthen my position as an advocate for the Duchenne community.”