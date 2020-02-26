Tributes continue to pour in for ‘inspirational’ Shannon Whitehouse - ‘a beautiful young woman inside and out’

Tributes have poured in after the untimely death of Shannon Whitehouse.

The 26-year-old Coalisland ( Co Tyrone) woman had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year.

She found out that she was suffering from Ewing’s sarcoma - a cancer that affects the bone and soft tissue and is more commonly seen in children.

After seven months of chemotherapy and 42 rounds of radiotherapy, Shannon received the devastating news that the treatment hasn’t worked.

A post from ‘The Boom Foundation’ for which she had raised around £60,000 in recent months said: “Today we heard of the very sad news that Shannon Whitehouse has passed away. Shannon was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in January 2019.

“Shannon was a truly inspirational young woman who has given great hope and strength to others at a time when she could have been unashamedly selfish.

“I such a short time, Shannon made an enormous contribution to the Boom Foundation and also to the wider sarcoma community. Raising in excess of £60,000 for the Boom Foundation - her positivity and strength was legendary.

“As Trustees of Boom, and Shannon’s friends, we will celebrate her life and achievements through our continued determination to improve the landscape for everyone affected by sarcoma in Northern Ireland. It was an honour to have met such a kind and generous young woman who we will never forget.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Shannon’s parents, brothers, sister and wider family and friends at this very sad time”.

Posts from friends on social media also reveal the depth of their loss.

A post from ‘The Sytle Studio Blog’ says: “RIP Shannon Whitehouse

“Such a wonderful legacy local girl Shannon has left behind, following her sad passing last night...Shannon was so brave, strong, inspirational & selfless to the very end.

“Raised over £60,000 for a cancer charity in her final days.

“She is a credit to her family & community and will never be forgotten.

“Thoughts & prayers for Shannon’s family & friends, especially her parents Tom and Siobhan, and siblings, Maurade, Pierce and TJ”.

A post from Sarcoma Action & Support Group said: “We are heartbroken at the news that Shannon Whitehouse from Co Tyrone has passed away.

“Diagnosed with Ewings sarcoma in January 2019, 26 year old Shannon underwent intensive treatment but was told at Christmas that she only had a few months to live.

“This incredible young woman decided to spend that time raising money and increasing sarcoma awareness, and raised over £60,000 for The Boom Foundation.

“This money will now be used to help and support other sarcoma patients in Northern Ireland.”

And the ‘Sabrina Ryan Foundation’ posted:

“This beautiful inspiring young lady is called Shannon Whitehouse.

“Shannon was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in January 2019, called ewings sarcoma.

“Shannon went through 12 months of brutal chemotherapy regimes as well as 42 sessions of radiotherapy. S

“hannon was told at Christmas time that unfortunately she was incurable and had just months to live.

“Shannon spent her time raising money and increasing awareness for Sarcoma, she managed to raise an amazing £60,000 for the Boom Foundation.

“This money can now be used to help other Sarcoma patients in Northern Ireland.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt today that Shannon has passed away, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. May she rest in peace x”.

Meanwhile Alison Clarke from ACA Models posted: “It is with great sadness , I want to convey , all of the team at ACA Models ‘, deepest sympathies to our dear model and friend Maurade McGahan , formerly Whitehouse ( runner up in Miss Northern Ireland ) on the passing of her beloved sister Shannon.

“May the beautiful angel rest in peace ”.

Another friend added: “Sadly, last night Shannon Whitehouse lost her courageous battle against cancer.

“She was a very beautiful young woman, inside and out, and in her final months organised fund raisers for a cancer charity.

“Everyone here on the Coalisland group sends their deepest sympathies to the Whitehouse family.”

Another friend added: “I am so heart broken with the news of the Beautiful Shannon..

“Shannon you where honestly the strongest girl I have ever met you always had a massive smile and the craic me and you had in the salon even though you were going through so much.. you are the most incredible most beautiful girl I have ever met!

“I am thinking of all the Whitehouse’s today and everyone who new and loved Shannon!!”

And yet another added: “To the girl who inspired the world, the strongest lady I’ve had the privilege to know.

“For her family, and mine, my heart bleeds.

“You are a star that will shine bright forever.

“The legacy you have left behind is one to be proud of.

“No more suffering dear cousin. Shannon Whitehouse you are the true meaning of bravery!”

A post on Funeral Times says Shannon’s funeral will be held on Friday at The Church of the Holy Family, Plater’s Hill for Requiem Mass at 10am with intermment afterwards in SS Mary and Joseph’s cemetery, Brackaville Road.