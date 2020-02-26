Tributes pour in after tragic death of ‘inspirational’ Shannon Whitehouse

Tributes have poured in after the untimely death of Shannon Whitehouse.

The 26-year-old Coalisland ( Co Tyrone) woman had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year.

She found out that she was suffering from Ewing’s sarcoma - a cancer that affects the bone and soft tissue and is more commonly seen in children.

After seven months of chemotherapy and 42 rounds of radiotherapy, Shannon received the devastating news that the treatment hasn’t worked.

Posts from friends on social media reveal the depth of their loss.

A post from ‘The Sytle Studio Blog’ says: “RIP Shannon Whitehouse

“Such a wonderful legacy local girl Shannon has left behind, following her sad passing last night...Shannon was so brave, strong, inspirational & selfless to the very end.

“Raised over £60,000 for a cancer charity in her final days.

“She is a credit to her family & community and will never be forgotten.

“Thoughts & prayers for Shannon’s family & friends, especially her parents Tom and Siobhan, and siblings, Maurade, Pierce and TJ”.

A post from Sarcoma Action & Support Group said: “We are heartbroken at the news that Shannon Whitehouse from Co Tyrone has passed away.

“Diagnosed with Ewings sarcoma in January 2019, 26 year old Shannon underwent intensive treatment but was told at Christmas that she only had a few months to live.

“This incredible young woman decided to spend that time raising money and increasing sarcoma awareness, and raised over £60,000 for The Boom Foundation.

“This money will now be used to help and support other sarcoma patients in Northern Ireland.”

Another friend said: “I am so heart broken with the news of the Beautiful Shannon..

“Shannon you where honestly the strongest girl I have ever met you always had a massive smile and the craic me and you had in the salon even though you were going through so much.. you are the most incredible most beautiful girl I have ever met!

“I am thinking of all the Whitehouse’s today and everyone who new and loved Shannon!!”

And yet another added: “To the girl who inspired the world, the strongest lady I’ve had the privilege to know.

“For her family, and mine, my heart bleeds.

“You are a star that will shine bright forever.

“The legacy you have left behind is one to be proud of.

“No more suffering dear cousin. Shannon Whitehouse you are the true meaning of bravery!”

A post on Funeral Times says Shannon’s funeral will be held on Friday at The Church of the Holy Family, Plater’s Hill for Requiem Mass at 10am with intermment afterwards in SS Mary and Joseph’s cemetery, Brackaville Road.