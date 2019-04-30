Twelve men get ‘waxed in the dark’...see the pictures!

Zoe Stinson, from Moygashel, wanted to raise funds for RNIB NI after receiving an abundance of support and advice from RNIB’s Children’s, Young People and Families team following her two-year-old son Harley’s sight loss diagnosis.
There were cheers (and a few screams) from the crowd that gathered at Davisons Bar in Castlecaulfield to watch 12 men get ‘waxed in the dark’ for RNIB NI.
