Harley's Great Granny waxing a strip off Harley's big cousin David Drizzle

Twelve men get ‘waxed in the dark’...see the pictures!

There were cheers (and a few screams) from the crowd that gathered at Davisons Bar in Castlecaulfield to watch 12 men get ‘waxed in the dark’ for RNIB NI.

Zoe Stinson, from Moygashel, wanted to raise funds for RNIB NI after receiving an abundance of support and advice from RNIB’s Children’s, Young People and Families team following her two-year-old son Harley’s sight loss diagnosis.

Harley with his big sister Summer and big brother Levi with the signed glove donated by local boxer Conrad Cummings
Harley with his big sister Summer and big brother Levi with the signed glove donated by local boxer Conrad Cummings
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Zoe and Jamielea the hosts with Harley's big sister Summer and the teddy which was auctioned winning bid £50
Zoe and Jamielea the hosts with Harley's big sister Summer and the teddy which was auctioned winning bid £50
Trevor Quinn Photography
Buy a Photo
Philip McCoy getting his chest waxed. Pictures thanks to Trevor Quinn photography
Philip McCoy getting his chest waxed. Pictures thanks to Trevor Quinn photography
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Harley's mum Zoe and Harley's dad Andrew being waxed by Ashton Frizzel from Dual Hair and Beauty
Harley's mum Zoe and Harley's dad Andrew being waxed by Ashton Frizzel from Dual Hair and Beauty
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6