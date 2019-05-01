Video: Fancy seeing grown men cry..?

Fancy hearing the cheers (and a few screams) as men get ‘waxed in the dark’ for RNIB NI?

Zoe Stinson, from Moygashel, wanted to raise funds for RNIB NI after receiving an abundance of support and advice from RNIB’s Children’s, Young People and Families team following her two-year-old son Harley’s sight loss diagnosis.

No pain, no gain!

Mum Zoe, 27, and friend Jamielea Tate came up with the idea of putting a fresh spin on a popular RNIB fundraising concept called Dine in the Dark. A dozen willing men signed up – all for a good cause.

As well as the wax itself, the night offered music and fun games including a raffle with prizes donated by local business and personalities, including boxer Conrad Cummings.

Little Harley was diagnosed with bilateral coloboma of his iris retina and optic discs and a scarring of the maculas and the condition means he will be visually impaired for the rest of his life.

A spokesperson for RNIB NI said: “We are grateful to Zoe and everyone for raising such a phenomenal amount. It’s through local support like this, that we can continue to provide much needed services and support to people living with sight loss across Northern Ireland. If you would like to support RNIB NI, contact: hazel.stirling@rnib.org.uk (07879 435 231) for ideas.”