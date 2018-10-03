£1.8m Waste Transfer Station now open

A £1.8 million Waste Transfer Station, which modernises how waste services are managed in Mid Ulster, has opened in Dungannon.

The new facility, at the rear of an existing recycling centre at Drumcoo, has been built by Mid Ulster District Council. The contractor was Woodvale Construction Company.

The Waste Transfer Station will act as a central point for bin lorries to empty their waste before it is collected for onward transport to waste treatment and processing plants.

Visiting the new site, the chairperson of Council, councillor Sean McPeake, said: “The new Waste Transfer Station is a bespoke facility, designed to allow us to more efficiently manage the collection and onward transport of waste for processing and treatment and represents a significant investment as part of our overall waste management strategy.

“The facility was completed on time and in budget and is now operational,” said Cllr McPeake who was joined on the site visit by council officers and NIEA representatives.