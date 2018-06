The pupils and staff of St Brigid’s Primary, Brocagh, are celebrating a successful run of shows at the Craic Theatre, Coalisland, where they staged their recent production of ‘Mary Poppins’.

Every child from P1 to P7 was on stage every night acting, singing and dancing.

Pupils performing in the recent production of 'Mary Poppins' by St Brigid's Primary School, Brocagh. (submitted pictures).

Photographs, by Dermot Fee Photography, were kindly submitted for publication. See next week’s Tyrone Times for more photos.

On stage at the Craic Theatre in St Brig's PS production of 'Mary Poppins' .