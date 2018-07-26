Action Cancer offering men free MOT Health Checks

Action Cancer is encouraging men in Tyrone and the wider province to pay more attention to their health and book a free MOT health check.

Anne Thompson, Action Cancer’s Health Promotion Officer said: “Every year in Northern Ireland there are approximately 4,607 men diagnosed with cancer - that’s 12 men every day. Poor lifestyle choices, such as smoking, eating an unhealthy diet and not getting enough exercise, could be contributing to this cancer incidence.

“It is estimated over half of all cancers could be prevented with the right lifestyle choices, such as not smoking, being safe in the sun, drinking alcohol responsibly, eating a healthy diet and taking regular exercise.

“Our MOT health checks can empower guys to make more positive lifestyle choices in the future.”

Any male aged 16-plus can book a free health check either at Action Cancer House in Belfast or on board the charity’s Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and its independent retailers) which travels to 225 locations throughout Northern Ireland every year. Anyone interested in taking a a MOT health check can book online at www.actioncancer.org or by calling 028 9080 3344.