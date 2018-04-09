Busy time at Galbally Community Centre

It’s all go at Galbally Community Centre.

A new Flower Arranging Class gets underway on April 11 for six weeks and the number to call for more details is Pauline on 07956 108479.

Also ongoing at the Community Centre is a Weight Watchers class.

This is taken by Rebecca Wilson every Wednesday morning in the McCaughey Suite at 10am. There is no need to book, anyone interested in taking part or finding out more can just drop in.

There’s also the opportunity to go on the Galbally Country Club five-day trip to Tullamore, County Offaly, from Monday to Friday, May 28 to June 1. Those who book will stay at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, from where they can embark on day trips to Athlone and Galway too. The cost of £275 includings bed, breakfast and evening meals plus entertainment each night. For more information and to book, contact Barney John on (028) 8775 8021 or Margaret on 07763 765137.

Meanwhile the latest lotto draw - for March 26 - featured the winning numbers of 5, 8, 10, 17. There were six ‘Match Three’

Winners. Congratulations to Sarah Carberry, Denver McGee, Bernadette Anderson, Eva Rice, Margaret McVeigh, and Mary Hackett.

The Monthly Prize Draw: March Winners were - Cathy Clarke, £200. Brigid O’Neill, £100 and Pat McCrory, £100. Next draw will take place on Monday, April 30.