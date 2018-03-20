Calor launches rural areas’ grant scheme

Rural communities in Tyrone could be eligible to receive funding via the UK-wide Calor Rural Community Fund from energy provider Calor.

Established in 2017, the Fund aims to give off-grid communities the chance to gain funding for projects that will improve local life. Last year’s winning projects included an inclusive swing for a community park, a new piano for a community choir, books for a rural school library and the installation of fibre broadband into an off-grid village.

With a total fund of £50,000 and with 21 individual prize pots up for grabs, this year’s Calor Rural Community Fund is now open for applications until April 30.

Paul Blacklock, Calor’s Head of Corporate Affairs, said: “We are passionate about country living and the success of last year’s scheme has shown us the tangible impact that the Calor Rural Community Fund has had on a number of rural communities.

This year we are offering funding for 21 different projects, with prize pots ranging from £1,000 up to £5,000. Past submissions have included funding for community centres, village halls and sporting venues, as well as initiatives to support local schoolchildren and the elderly. Application is via our Calor website. Accepted projects will be published online and we’ll be encouraging communities to get on board by voting for their favourite, before we shortlist the finalists.” To submit an entry, visit www.calor.co.uk/communityfund.