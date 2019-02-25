Cancer charity online training

An online training programme has been launched in cancer prevention and awareness for people who work with or support older people.

Being offered by Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, the training will help users learn about factors that affect cancer risk and improve their knowledge of signs and symptoms of various cancers.

The training is full of practical tips which will increase confidence in talking to older people about cancer prevention and awareness.

Maresa McGettigan, from Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, said: “Most forms of cancer are linked to age - the older you are the higher your risk. In Northern Ireland, 60 per cent of cancer diagnoses are in those over 65, so it is important for us to focus on this age group.

“We are delighted to offer this valuable training for free to those who want to work with older people, whether they are professionals, volunteers, family, friends or carers.

“Following this training you can increase an older person’s ability to recognise cancer signs and symptoms and empower them to take steps to lower their risk of cancer.”

Bill Jeffrey, Choice Housing Tenants Forum chairman, said: “Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has developed this training to help improve the knowledge and skills of those working with older people.

“But it’s for older people, too, who would like to be peer mentors. I’ve been through it and it is easy and straightforward. It will help give older people the confidence and ability to go to their own doctor or health professional with their concerns. By taking part in this training you can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

The training takes approximately 40 minutes and can be accessed via Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s online training website: which can be accessed at training.cancerfocusni.org

The project has been funded by the National Lottery Community Fund Reaching Communities project and was developed in partnership with Choice Housing Ltd.

Anyone who would like to find out more can email training@cancerfocusni.org for information.

Anyone who may be worried about cancer can call the Cancer Focus NI information and support NurseLine on 0800 783 3339.