Car raffle will support Hospice

Southern Area Hospice Services have launched their 2018 Car Raffle which gives people the chance to win a brand new Hyundai i10 Car, whilst helping to raise vital funds for local Hospice Services.

Tickets for the car raffle, which is in association with Saltmarine Cars and the Oaks Centre in Dungannnon, are £1 each, and will go on sale at the Oaks Centre in Dungannon on Monday, March 12. As well as the chance to win a brand new car there are also two cash prizes of £250 and £100 up for grabs.

All the funds raised through the car raffle will help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work providing care and support to people in the Southern Health Trust area who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease. To continue to provide the level of care currently available to local people and their families, the Southern Area Hospice Fundraising Department must raise £2.6 million in 2018 and the car raffle makes a valuable contribution towards this.

Michael Salt and Gareth Morrow of Saltmarine Cars and Maureen Hanna of the Oaks Centre joined Anne Mac Oscar of Southern Area Hospice recently at Saltmarine to help launch the campaign.

Anne said: “The Hospice Fundraising Department has to raise £2.6 million this year alone to enable us to continue to provide the range of services we currently provide to local people and the car raffle makes a valuable contribution towards this. We rely heavily on the support of the local community to help us reach our target to enable us to continue to help our patients and their families at what are very difficult times in their lives. If you are in the Oaks Centre be sure to get a tickets and you never know, we could be ringing you on June 30 to tell you you have won! We really appreciate every single ticket which is purchased and each one really does make a difference to our patients and their families. Thanks to Saltmarine and the Oaks Centre and all of our wonderful volunteers for their support with this campaign – we simply couldn’t do it without them.”

Both Michael Salt, Dealer Principal Saltmarine Cars, and Maureen Hanna, Oaks Centre Manager, said they are delighted to be supporting the car raffle.

Throughout the campaign the eye-catching Hyundai i10 car will be on display in various venues throughout the Armagh and Dungannon area where tickets can be purchsed from one of the Hospice volunteers who generously give of their time to sell them.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the raffle, volunteer to help us with ticket sales, or if you have a business or upcoming event where they could sell the tickets contact Anne Mac Oscar, Regional Marketing Officer for Southern Area Hospice on 028 30251333.