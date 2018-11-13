Chance to win a trip to Lapland

Families in County Tyrone have the chance to win a day trip of a lifetime to Lapland to see Santa Claus.

SuperValu and Centra, in conjunction with Terra Travel and Kellogg’s, are giving two families from Northern Ireland the opportunity to win the trip wich includes a private family meeting the Mr Claus.

Special Christmas post boxes are in every SuperValu and Centra store in Northern Ireland, plus postcards that, once filled out and posted at your local County Tyrone store, could be the ticket to a magical Lapland adventure for two lucky families.

The competition is free to enter.

Brendan Gallen, Head of Marketing, Musgrave, said: “We are incredibly excited to be offering two lucky families the chance to win a prize that must be every child’s dream at Christmas. The prize, Santa’s Sleigh Day, is for a family of four, two adults and two children, and includes a day trip to Rovaniemi, the Official Hometown of Santa Claus in Finland, far inside the Arctic Circle, where the snow is thick and sparkling. Santa Claus and his reindeer will be waiting to meet you for a magical day that the whole family will treasure forever.

“The competition closes on December 1 and winners will be informed soon after and must be available to travel on December 17 with valid passports for all.”

Damian Murphy, Terra Travel, said: “We’re so excited to be joining forces with SuperValu and Centra to bring such an incredible experience to two families. The trip includes a private family meeting with Santa, each child aged 2-12yrs receives a gift plus the use of thermal suits and boots, lunch with soft drinks plus in-flight meals.”

For further information, terms and conditions and privacy policy, visit www.centra.co.uk and www.supervalu.co.uk